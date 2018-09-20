‘Lost album’ from David Lynch’s 90s jazz side-project to get a release

The cover of Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch’s ‘Thought Gang’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — An esoteric recording project between filmmaker David Lynch and composer Angelo Badalamenti that dates back to the Twin Peaks era is to get a release in November.

Called Thought Gang, the jazz project between the director and his frequent collaborator (Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive) is said to have emerged from the trademark slow cool jazz of Twin Peaks, ultimately leading into more experimental sounds, such as “acid-soaked free-jazz,” spoken-word narratives and “sprawling noisescapes.”

While two earlier tracks from the collaboration — A Real Indication and The Black Dog Runs at Night — made their way onto the Fire Walk With Me soundtrack, the rest of the full-length Thought Gang album is only now set to get a release, two and a half decades later.

Following those preliminary tracks, the album’s remaining material was recording in pieces in 1992 and 1993, overlapping with other Lynch-Badalamenti projects.

Thought Gang is set for a November 2 release on Sacred Bones Records and can be pre-ordered now.

A first taste, called Woodcutters from Fiery Ships, is also available to stream. — AFP-Relaxnews