Live action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ ordered by Netflix and Nickelodeon

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is being prepared for a live-action, CGI remake. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Two creators behind the original cartoon series Avatar: The Last Airbender are on board for a live-action and CGI remake set to go into production in 2019.

Having run for three seasons between 2005 and 2008, popular cartoon series Avatar: The Last Airbender is being brought back.

Having already generated several comic book treatments, an M. Night Shyamalan movie, a host of merchandising, and a clutch of prestige awards, Avatar: The Last Airbender charts the adventures of Aang, a 12-year-old martial artist who can manipulate the elements of earth, water, air and fire, and is responsible for maintaining world peace.

That mission puts him into conflict with one of four great nations, the Fire Nation, and its leader Fire Lord Ozai.

Aang and his friends Katara and Sokka have already been voiced by several different actors, so although creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are still in place, there’s no indication that the same is true for the show’s legacy cast members.

The new show is scheduled to begin production in 2019, with no announcement regarding its anticipated air date.

Senior executives from both Netflix and the show’s original network, Nickelodeon, expressed their hopes that the new show would find an international audience, an aspiration that remains true to the franchise’s style and mythos. — AFP-Relaxnews