Nick Cave joins Marianne Faithfull on new song ‘The Gypsy Faerie Queen’

British singer Marianne Faithfull has a new album coming in November. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — A new single featuring Nick Cave is taken from Marianne Faithfull’s forthcoming album, Negative Capability, slated for November 2 release.

According to Pitchfork.com, the album will be Marianne Faithfull’s 21st. The American online magazine also reports that this is not the first collaboration between the Australian artist and the icon of the Swinging Sixties. The two artists previously paired up on the track, Late Victorian Holocaust, for example.

Track list for Marianne Faithfull’s upcoming album, Negative Capability:

1: Misunderstanding

2: The Gypsy Faerie Queen

3: As Tears Go By

4: In My Own Particular Way

5: Born To Live

6: Witches Song

7: It’s All Over

8: They Come at Night

9: Don’t Go

10: No Moon in Paris

11: Loneliest Person

12: No Moon in Paris (Radio Edit)

13: They Come at Night (Alt. Version) — AFP-Relaxnews