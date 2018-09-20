Rita Ora announces November release for ‘Phoenix’

Rita Ora arriving at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Singer Rita Ora has announced that her highly anticipated second album, Phoenix, will see the light of day in November.

The long-awaited album will come six years after her debut LP, 2012’s Ora, and it will include several singles Ora has released since then — including Your Song, Anywhere, the Avicii collaboration Lonely Together, Liam Payne duet For You and Girls featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

A brand-new single, a pop anthem called Let You Love Me, will drop tomorrow.

“I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me to create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times,” said the singer of the new album.

Phoenix will be released on November 23. — AFP-Relaxnews