‘Avengers’ Loki and Scarlet Witch reportedly set for TV series

Actor Tom Hiddleston speaks onstage at Marvel Studios “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” during Comic-Con International 2013 in San Diego on July 20, 2013. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Several characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be heading to streaming service Disney Play for a spin-off series.

Mischievous Norse god Loki and the reality-bending Scarlet Witch are destined for Disney’s 2019 online streaming service, according to Variety.

Prominent characters that can lead their own solo movies will stay within the MCU, but other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in line to receive their own six- to eight-episode spin-offs on Disney Play.

What’s more, the original actors are expected to remain in place, meaning that Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen would reprise their roles.

As a result, the Loki and Scarlet Witch projects are thought to represent another significant investment from Disney in its upcoming streaming service.

Disney already has a dozen films and series in development for its streaming service, from remakes of Lady and the Tramp, The Sword in the Stone and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids to new movies like Noelle, Stargirl and Togo.

Episodic series include not only future seasons of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars but also a live-action Star Wars series and expansions on the Muppets, Monsters, Inc, High Fidelity and High School Musical properties, among others.

An ensemble movie sequel to 2018 hit Avengers: Infinity War has been dated for May 2019, not long after March 2019’s Captain Marvel, and both films are likely to create baton-passing moments as the third phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe draws to a close; July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home lies outside of the three phase plan. — AFP-Relaxnews