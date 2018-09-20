Rumer Willis, Trace Lysette and more feature in Cher’s ‘SOS’ video

US singer and actress Cher — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Cher has brought in a star-studded cast to feature in her new video for ABBA’s SOS, which she covers on her new album.

Directed by Jake Wilson, the video takes its cue from the original 1975 video and features celebrities including Rumer Willis, singer-songwriter Betty Who, Transparent actress Trace Lysette, comedian Sabrina Jalees and Vella Lovell of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, each of them lip-syncing the song in ‘70s-inspired outfits.

The song features on Cher’s upcoming ABA tribute album Dancing Queen, which is due for release on September 28. Early next year, she’ll head out on tour with Nile Rodgers & Chic to support the new LP. — AFP-Relaxnews