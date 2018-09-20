Cops throwing the book at Najib over RM2.6b

Noor Rashid said the charges against Najib will be presented by his agency’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Police are recommending 21 distinct charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the US$681 million (RM2.6 billion) deposited in his accounts prior to Election 2013.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said these will be presented by his agency’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department that currently has custody of Najib.

“As many as 21 charges involving the US$681 million have been prepared,” he said in a statement.

Of these, nine are for money laundering, five for the use of ill-gotten gains, and seven for transferring illicit funds to other entities.

Noor Rashid explained that the charges were prepared collaboratively with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission that arrested Najib yesterday and brought him to the CCID headquarters this morning.

Najib already has seven existing charges for criminal breach of trust, abuse, and money laundering related to RM42 million from a former 1MDB subsidiary.

The police will bring him to the Sessions Court this afternoon where prosecutors will formally indict him.

If he is convicted of all charges and made to serve the possible custodial sentences consecutively, the former PM may never set foot outside of prison again.