Bursa Malaysia extends gains to open higher

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.31 points better at 1,805.02 from Wednesday's close of 1,800.71. The index opened 3.30 points higher at 1,804.01. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia extended gains from yesterday to open higher today on continued buying in selected heavyweights and despite the mixed sentiment on regional markets, dealers said.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.31 points better at 1,805.02 from Wednesday's close of 1,800.71. The index opened 3.30 points higher at 1,804.01.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 163 to 97, with 190 unchanged, 1,433 untraded and 28 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 154.53 million units valued at RM97.14 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI might trend higher today as global bond yields continued to rise and as US stocks stayed close to record highs, while emerging market assets had another positive session with participants remaining unfazed by the escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

“On Wall Street, the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 per cent to 2,907 points. It was the seventh rise in eight sessions for the bellwether index,” it said in a research note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, TNB and Petronas Chemicals rose two sen each to RM9.77, RM15.80 and RM9.43 respectively, CIMB gained three sen to RM6.15, while Public Bank was flat at RM25.06.

For actives, Vortex Consolidated and Reach Energy earned half-a-sen each to 8.5 sen and 40 sen respectively and Sapura Energy improved one sen to 44 sen.But, Nexgram eased half-a-sen to two sen.

The FBM Emas Index went up 30.64 points to 12,573.27, the FBMT 100 Index was 30.70 points higher at 12,391.19 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 28.80 points to 12,710.39.

The FBM Ace Index slipped 4.47 points to 5,178.64 and the FBM 70 garnered 40.87 points to 14,832.73.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 65.92 points to 17,897.95, the Industrial Index was 4.68 points better at 3,216.98 and the Plantation Index climbed 26.87 points to 7,580.95. ― Bernama