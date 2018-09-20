Two killed as storm hits Britain and Ireland

A woman shelters under an umbrella during a spell of rainfall in central London, Britain September 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 20 — A Swiss woman died after being blown off a cliff and a man was killed by a falling tree yesterday as record winds lashed Britain and Ireland.

Storm Ali brought gusts of more than 145kph and intense rainstorms.

Officials said the Swiss woman died in her sleep when her caravan was swept off a cliff on the west of Ireland.

Footage showed smashed pieces of the vehicle being battered by the waves on the shore.

The falling tree killed a local man in Northern Ireland.

The UK’s national weather service said the first named storm of the season should partially subside overnight.

“Unsettled” weather was forecast through the weekend. — AFP