MACC passes Najib to police’s commercial crime unit

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Department in Kuala Lumpur September 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Datuk Seri Najib arrived at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department here at around 9.20am to have his statement recorded by the police.

Dressed in a navy suit and a light blue shirt, the former prime minister looked tired but gave a smile to a small group of reporters gathered at Menara KPJ on Jalan Tun Razak as early as 8am.

Najib was detained by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) overnight over the RM2.6 billion deposited into his personal account. The money was allegedly misappropriated from state investor 1MDB.

The MACC said yesterday Najib will be charged over the matter. The former PM is scheduled to be brought before the Sessions Court at 3pm after the police record his statement.

