In tweet touting interview, ‘Whale’ writer again repeats scandalous life of Jho Low

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Tom Wright, one of the two authors behind Billion Dollar Whale, advertised again the salacious contents of the book detailing the glamorous lifestyle of Low Taek Jho, the financier seen as the mastermind of the 1MDB saga.

“What does Billion Dollar Whale really tell us about high society and the elite of the post-financial-crisis world?

“A: Everything is for sale! Even actors, models, bankers and businessmen worth tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars want more money,” he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet linked to an interview Wright gave about the book he wrote with Wall Street Journal colleague Bradley Hope.

The billionaire also known as Jho Low previously accused Wright and Hope of sensationalism, saying their book did not demonstrate his role in the alleged defrauding of Malaysia via 1MDB.

Low, the titular “whale”, said the book focused unfairly on his playboy image to create “guilt-by-lifestyle”.

Wright previously responded by saying the book was an account of the power and corruption that money can bring, as well as the larger 1MDB scandal.

The tweet also turned out to be an accurate synopsis of the salient points in Wright’s interview with Vice.

Wright will promote Billion Dollar Whale at the Kinokuniya bookstore in KLCC here on Sept 25.