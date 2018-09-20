Chrome OS version 69 brings some flashy new changes

The latest Chrome update is rolling out. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — Apart from the numerous aesthetic updates, the latest version of Google’s 10-year-old Chrome browser, Chrome OS 69 brings major changes to the operating system including the support of Linux apps.

The new Chrome update — version 69 — became available Tuesday and it includes new features bound to smooth out the user interface.

For those using text-to-speech, this function can now be performed on all text fields. Also, emojis and the microphone button are now fast access, rounding out the communication capabilities of the OS.

If you’re a fan of Linux based applications, version 69 now runs them (on supported devices), and the updated Files app can organise them and all the rest of your apps, now closable with a swipe.

Google has finally joined Apple Night Shift and f.lux in bringing users an attractive night-time mode option, called Night Light, to the browser helping users more comfortably search the web after dark.

So now when you desperately need to put a taco emoji online, you can do faster, day or night.

The update is set to roll out over the next days. — AFP-Relaxnews