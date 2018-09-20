Kit Siang tells IGP to quit over Jho Low’s absence from Interpol site

Fuzi explained yesterday that Interpol has its own procedures and criteria to determine which Red Corner Notices are listed on its website and which are only made known to select authorities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang accused the inspector-general of incompetence over Malaysian police’s inability to convince Interpol to list fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his father on its website for wanted persons.

Responding to Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun’s statement on the matter from yesterday, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Low’s alleged wrongdoings related to 1MDB were already the subject of global attention and was open knowledge.

Among others, he pointed out that two just-published books contained detailed accounts of the junior Low’s involvement.

“In such circumstances, it is a terrible reflection on the competence, efficiency and professionalism or the Royal Malaysian Police that the world’s most wanted Malaysian is not on the Interpol Red Notice List,” Lim said in a statement.

While acknowledging that arrest warrants were only issued for the two Lows last month after they were charged with money laundering in absentia, Lim insisted that the junior Low’s part in the scandal was well documented.

Fuzi explained yesterday that Interpol has its own procedures and criteria to determine which Red Corner Notices are listed on its website and which are only made known to select authorities.

A previously leaked version of the RCN for Low, also known as Jho Low, contained a line to say it was not to be included in the global law enforcement agency’s website.

Utusan Malaysia published an article on Tuesday insinuating that no RCNs were out for Low and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low, forcing the IGP to clarify.