Mat Sabu claims PAS would’ve roared if DAP wore faux army gear

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang inspects the honour guard at the party's 64th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu agreed with criticism of PAS for using pseudo-military attire in an “honour guard” at the Islamists’ annual assembly last week.

The National Patriots Association ripped into the Islamist party earlier this week for the move, saying the garb resembled the full dress uniform of the Malaysian military and calling it a criminal offence.

PAS denied this by saying it was not exactly like the official military version.

The minister, a former PAS deputy president, said authorities will discuss the matter.

“If DAP wore that uniform, then this would definitely have been disputed,” Mohamad was quoted as saying by the Sinar Harian news portal.

Patriot alleged the uniforms were similar to the Armed Forces’ Number 1 full dress attire, calling it a mockery of a dignified military tradition.

The security forces veterans’ group said the incident was an offence under Section 140 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to three months’ imprisonment and a fine.