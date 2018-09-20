Tiffany & Co shows new engagement ring cut to collection

The 'Tiffany True' by Tiffany Co — Picture courtesy of Tiffany Co

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — American jewellery giant Tiffany & Co has unveiled a new engagement ring style — the first new diamond cut to join the brand's range in over a decade.

Titled “Tiffany True” the fresh cut is a modern take on a classic, with prongs that blend into the diamond and an innovative design which exposes more surface area on the diamond's main facet to help more boldly accentuate the quality of the stone itself.

Sophisticated and constructed with minimal principles in mind, the new style marks the first ceremonial jewelry collection for the American maison by Tiffany & Co.'s chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, and comes with with a band which is discreet and marked on the side with a “T” — a subtle detail that is personal to the wearer (via WWD).

Available in a platinum band with a colourless True-cut diamond, and an 18K yellow gold band with a yellow cushion-cut diamond, the Tiffany True will hit stores this fall in North America and worldwide in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews