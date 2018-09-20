New Mexico observatory closure stemmed from FBI child porn probe

FBI technicians examine the outfield area of a baseball field for evidence where shots were fired during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

SUNSPOT (New Mexico), Sept 20 — The mysterious 11-day closure of a New Mexico solar observatory stemmed from an FBI investigation of a janitor suspected of using the facility’s wireless internet service to send and receive child pornography, federal court documents showed yesterday.

The National Solar Observatory in Sunspot, New Mexico, was evacuated without public explanation on September 6, leading to a swirl of speculation and conspiracy theories on social media.

The riddle was finally explained in newly unsealed FBI records, including a 39-page application for a warrant to search the suspect’s residence.

The observatory reopened on Monday. — Reuters