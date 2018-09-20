Toronto and Lima debut on second half of World's 50 Best Bars 2018

Toronto's Bar Raval made its first appearance in the World's 50 Best Bars list. ― AFP pic

TORONTO, Sept 20 ― Toronto, Canada and Lima, Peru have made their debut on the 2018 edition of the World's 50 Best Bars list, which released the bars ranked 51-100 yesterday ahead of the gala event next month.

New this year, Toronto's Bar Raval and Lima's Carnaval made their first appearances on the influential list, placing 70th and 68th respectively.

Overall, the second half of the ranking features watering holes from 28 cities across 19 countries, with the US leading the charge at 12 bars, seven of which are located in New York City.

Interestingly, long-time New York favourites like PDT and the posh Aviary bar seem to have fallen out of favour, taking up spots towards the bottom of the list: PDT ranks 96th and the Aviary 89th.

Perhaps the most notable performer is The Sober Company in Shanghai, which made its debut at No. 51 ― also the highest-ranked bar on the list.

After the US, Asia landed 13 addresses, including three each from Singapore, South Korea and China; two from Japan; and one each from Thailand and Indonesia.

South and Central America landed six bars between them, and the UK is represented by five addresses.

Click here for the full list of 51-100. ― AFP-Relaxnews