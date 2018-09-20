Mourinho praises Pogba, Shaw, Dalot after United Swiss stroll

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the Champions League Group H match to BSC Young Boys in Bern September 19, 2018 — Reuters pic

BERN, Sept 19 — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho heaped praise on captain Paul Pogba and full backs Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot after they shone in a 3-0 win at Champions League debutants Young Boys Bern yesterday.

France World Cup winner Pogba scored two goals and assisted compatriot Anthony Martial's third while Shaw and 19-year old Dalot, making his United debut, looked solid on the flanks after a stormy opening 30 minutes.

“I felt Paul was a bit tired in the last part of the game, but he was class,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“He gave the team the pace we needed at times, keeping possession and keeping control of the tempo. The goal was good, and the penalty showed personality.”

Pogba opened the scoring with a sublime left-footed finish in the 35th minute before calmly drilling in a 44th-minute penalty.

He carved Young Boys open with a defence-splitting pass which presented Martial with a simple finish at the near post in the 66th minute.

Close-season signing Dalot, who missed the start of the campaign with a knee injury, showed pace going forward and delivered several good crosses from the right.

Shaw, often criticised by Mourinho last season for below-par performances on the left, has looked more consistent and confident this term.

“I thought Dalot was very good, but I prefer to speak about both full backs,” said Mourinho.

“Shaw played like he has done since the start of the season. Dalot is one of the best right backs in Europe already. He has a lifetime to play for Manchester United.”

The United boss was also pleased with the overall display.

“Job done. Not phenomenal but good enough. After the first goal the game was in control - after that, it was just a question of scoring the goals to give us the stability we needed for the second half,” Mourinho said. — Reuters