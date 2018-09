Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs after a plea hearing at US District Court, in Washington December 1, 2017. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 — US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, will be sentenced on December 18, according a court filing yesterday.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, in exchange for cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. — Reuters