Two more deaths bring methanol poisoning toll to 23

Mazlan said 17 people were still receiving treatment and 20 have been discharged from hospital. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — Another two people died from methanol poisoning in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur last night, raising the number of fatalities from laced alcohol consumption to 23.

The latest deaths were reported in Selangor, with state police chief commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor confirming the two died around 8pm yesterday.

“Both deceased are Myanmarese and the number of deaths in Selangor stood at 19 people,” he said.

Mazlan said 17 people were still receiving treatment and 20 have been discharged from hospital.

He said there was an increase of six patients, making the total number of victims affected 56.

Separately, KL police chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the number of confirmed deaths in Kuala Lumpur remained unchanged as of 8pm.

“All four deaths were reported in Sentul, which included two locals and two Myanmarese,” he said.

The Health Ministry through its Safety and Food Quality division has taken samples of the products involved in the poisoning.

Suspected alcohol beverages that contain methanol include the likes of Grand Royal Whisky, Mandalay Whisky and Kingfisher beer.