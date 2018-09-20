Azmin: Do not doubt my loyalty to PKR

Azmin said he would never do anything to betray the party. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 20 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali urged party members not to question his loyalty to the party.

He said with the upcoming party election, there were some quarters making allegation that he was not loyal to the party.

“Do not doubt my loyalty to the party by hurling various allegations against me, such as that I’m not prepared to give up my seat to give way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest, etc,” he said when speaking at the ”Malaysia Baru” Merdeka Spirit event here tonight.

Azmin , who is Economic Affairs Minister, said PKR had to be a strong party and no member should be a thorn in the flesh.

Having been through thick and thin in PKR for more than 30 years, he said, he would never do anything to betray the party.

Meanwhile, Azmin gave his assurance to help improve the economic standard of the people of Kedah, as promised by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said various plans were being made to turn Kedah into a new economic power, just like Selangor. — Bernama