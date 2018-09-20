Luxury hotel built inside disused quarry set to open outside Shanghai

The InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is putting the final touches on its 337 guest rooms and suites and getting ready for its big reveal later this year. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 — A luxury hotel carved dramatically into the rock face of an underground quarry, complete with bungee jumping, rock climbing and underwater guest rooms, is set to open in Shanghai.

About a dozen years in the making, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is putting the final touches on its 337 guest rooms and suites and getting ready for its big reveal later this year.

The vision of UK-based design and engineering consultancy Atkins Group, the hotel is meant to blend in with the stunning natural surroundings of the Sheshan Mountain Range, already a popular tourist destination for nature lovers seeking respite in the area’s sweeping landscapes, rocky cliffs and waterfalls.

The hotel is about an hour’s drive outside Shanghai.

Instead of building up, the hotel is built down into a cavernous reservoir 90 meters below the surface, which leads to a body of water.

The design centrepiece is, without a doubt, a transparent glass “waterfall” which cuts through the center of the building to convincingly replicate a fast-moving, cascading waterfall.

Designed as a sport and leisure-oriented spa resort, the property will also feature an extreme sports center for activities like rock climbing and bungee jumping.

The project is also touted as an eco-friendly development with its green roof and use of geothermal and solar energies.

A conference room can also accommodate up to 1,000 people. — AFP-Relaxnews