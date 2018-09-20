MACC to make MPs’ asset info public

Shamsun Baharin said this was to ensure that all PH leaders were free from corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will download the asset declaration of Pakatan Harapan (PH) cabinet and parliamentary members at its portal from next month.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said this was to ensure that all PH leaders were free from corruption.

“It will be for the first time that the asset declaration will be uploaded on MACC’s portal for public viewing. The declarations will be sent to the Prime Minister’s office and the copied to MACC,” he said after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio talk show programme “Ala Carte Pagi” today to introduce the MACC 360 talk show programme.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was previously reported to have said that all members of the administration, including ministers, their deputies and political secretaries were required to declare their assets to the Prime Minister.

Dr Mahathir, when announcing the move, said the information received would “not be hidden”, instead it would be submitted to agencies responsible for corruption prevention.

Shamsun Baharin said the MACC had yet to get all the copies of the asset declaration from the Prime Minister’s office as the government MPs were given three months after their swearing in to do so.

“The period is still in force and on Oct 1, we will see those who have declared their assets,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the MACC 360 talk show, it’s broadcast would begin on Sept 22 on Bernama Radio.

“There will be 13 episodes, to be aired Saturday from 10am to 12pm. We will bring a senior MACC official as a guest to talk on issues related to corruption prevention every week,” he said.

He said the MACC 360 programme would also serve as a platform for the commission and the media, Bernama in disseminating information related to corruption prevention.

“Although there is a MACC My Anti-Corruption Channel (MACC.fm), its access is not as widespread compared to regular radio, so this collaboration with Bernama is to reach out to more listeners.

“This is because corruption is a national issue and we need to get support from all parties as the community itself will be impacted if corruption is allowed to continue,” he said. — Bernama