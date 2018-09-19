EU weighs new anti-trust offensive against Amazon

Pens and paper with the Amazon logo are seen at the logistics centre in Brieselang, Germany, November 17, 2015. — Reuters file pic

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 — The EU’s powerful anti-trust authority launched a preliminary investigation today into Amazon’s use of data it collects from other retailers on its platform, which could give it an unfair advantage.

Amazon is best known as an online retailer, but it also serves as host or platform for smaller sellers, offering an online shopping presence for more modest companies.

The probe comes as calls for closer scrutiny of Amazon and other US tech platforms — such as Facebook and Google — increases worldwide.

“We are gathering information on the issue and we have sent quite a number of questionnaires to market participants in order to understand this issue in full,” said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The EU’s concern, shared by many critics of Amazon, is that the company can use retailer data on its platform service to gain an unfair for its own retail sales.

“If you as Amazon get the data from the smaller merchant that you host ... do you then also use this data to do your own calculations, (on) what is the new big thing, what is what people want..?” Vestager said.

The investigation is at a very early stage and the commission could choose not to move forward with the case.

Questioned by AFP, a spokesman for Amazon declined to comment. — AFP