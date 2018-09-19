Perak nabs gold in football for the third time

Perak’s Muhamad Asyraaf Mat Pushni in action against Kedah during the Sukma football final at the Perak Football Stadium September 19, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sep 19 — Perak came from a goal down to secure their third consecutive Malaysian Games (Sukma) football gold medal after defeating Kedah 2-1 in the finals at the Perak Football Stadium today.

The Seladangs have been crowned champions in the men’s football event for the past two Sukma editions since 2014.

Despite playing in front of about 15,000 Perak supporters, Kedah showed that there were not perturbed by the atmosphere by dominating the first-half.

They almost took the lead in the 24th minute when Aminuddin Abu Bakar’s thundering header hit the crossbar.

Ten minutes later, Kedah came close again via their captain Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam’s freekick, but he could not find the back of the net.

Kedah continued to threaten, this time via Mohammad Hidhir Idris, who attempt from edge of the six yard box went wide the 37th minute.

The red eagles drew first blood in the 64th minute via a stunning freekick from Fadzrul Danel.

However, their celebration only lasted for three minutes as Perak equalised through Muhammad Alif Safwan Mohd Sallahuddin who cleverly headed the ball into Kedah’s goal.

The goal boosted Perak’s resolve and the winner came in the 71st minute via Muhammad Asyraaf Mat Pushni whose predatory instinct in the box proved to be the match winner.

Perak also took the title back in the 2002 Sukma edition, which was held in Sabah.

Earlier, Sabah won the bronze medal after defeating Terengganu 2-1 at the Stadium Majlis Perbandaran Manjung.