Man slain in JB gangland-style shooting

The victim was shot at point-blank range inside his black Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle in Skudai, Johor Baru today. — Picture courtesy of police source

JOHOR BARU, Sept 19 — A man was killed after he suffered multiple headshots gangland-style inside his multi-purpose vehicle that was parked in front of his house along Jalan Timah 9 in Skudai here today.

It was learnt that the deceased, in his 20s, was inside his black Toyota Vellfire and was about to alight to enter his house when he was set upon at about 6pm.

A police source, familiar with the case, said the victim was believed to have been shot at point-blank range by a gunman.

“The gunman was believed to have trailed the victim in a separate car before alighting and firing three shots to his head during the incident.

“Investigators have recovered 9mm bullet shells at the location that point towards the suspect using a semi-automatic pistol,” the source told Malay Mail.

The victim’s remains, whose identity was not revealed, was later sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Earlier, neighbours of the residential area had alerted the police after hearing gunshots, followed by the victim slumped in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

A serious crime team from the Johor Baru North police district was immediately dispatched to the location.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad was seen at the scene with detectives.

The source said initial investigations revealed that the shooting was gang-related.

“We are looking at other angles to determine the motive for the shooting,” said the source.

It was understood that the victim had links to illegal gambling syndicates in Johor Baru and revenge was a probable motive.