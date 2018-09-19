Bulgaria to oppose possible EU sanctions against Hungary

The EU might initiate a procedure to strip Hungary of its privileges — Reuters pic

SOFIA, Sept 19 — Bulgaria said today it would join Poland in opposing possible EU sanctions against Hungary, which Brussels accuses of posing a “systematic threat” to the bloc’s founding values and the rule of law.

“The Bulgarian government took a unanimous decision to prepare a position in defence of Hungary,” Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said in a statement.

Any punitive action against Hungary “would create a dangerous precedent,” he said.

Last week, the European Parliament initiated a procedure which could ultimately see Hungary stripped of its EU voting rights over a series of controversial reforms that Brussels says undermine democracy.

Nevertheless, the motion is unlikely to succeed as Poland—a fellow ex-communist state that is also facing the same procedure—already said it would veto any possible sanctions.

Bulgaria’s conservative government has also been under scrutiny for systematic failures to impose the rule of law.

And if the EU decides to sanction Hungary, Poland and possibly Bulgaria could be next, Karakachanov argued.

Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007 but is still subject to special monitoring for failing to curb widespread corruption and improve the independence and efficiency of its judiciary—problems similarly faced by Hungary.

Bulgaria’s tough-guy conservative premier Boyko Borisov, who has often been likened to Hungary’s hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has refrained from commenting on the issue so far.

But five of six lawmakers from Borisov’s GERB party in the European Parliament voted against the motion last week and one abstained. — AFP