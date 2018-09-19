Perlis MB denies rumours he will be leaving Umno

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man today denied rumours that he will be leaving Umno. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Sept 19 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man has today denied rumours that he will be leaving Umno.

The Bintong state assemblyman said he would continue to remain in Umno and lead the administration of the state under the Barisan Nasional leadership.

“If there are rumours that I am quitting Umno, these are wild and baseless allegations,” he told reporters after handing over donations to storm victims at Taman Kemajuan here today.

Commenting on the move by Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman who announced that they have quit the party, Azlan said their decisions should be respected as both leaders must have their reasons for doing so.

“Many others have remained in the party as they see that Umno is a platform and I am confident that we will be able to revive Umno to serve the people,” he said.

He added that there might be certain factors which had encouraged the duo to leave the party.

Meanwhile, former Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said there was no need for him to leave the party but he did not deny that more members of parliament would resign from the party.

“To those who have quit the party, I wish them all the best. To those intending to leave. Just go. There is no need to comment on Umno.

The Arau MP added those resigning from the party should relinquish their MP post as the people had voted them because they had contested under Umno and the Barisan Nasional (BN). — Bernama