Archery prodigy Eugenius bags fourth gold for Sabah

Sabah archer Eugenius Lo Foh Soon won gold in the men’s individual compound at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Seri Iskandar September 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

SERI ISKANDAR, Sept 19 — Sabah archer, Eugenius Lo Foh Soon is on target again in the Olympic round men’s individual compound in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) to clinch his fourth gold medal for Sabah.

Eugenius edged his arch rival, M. Khambeswaran of Penang 145-144 in the final at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) here today to claim the gold.

Meanwhile, Terengganu’s Mohamad Syafiq Md Ariffin beat his teammate Mohamad Saiful Adli Mat Zin 143-140 for the bronze medal.

Earlier, Eugenius raked in three gold medals and equalled the men’s 30m compound national record.

The prodigy who did not expect his quardruple golden haul at this Sukma, considered it as the results of his hard work in the sport since he was 12.

“I have taken part in 2016 Sukma and it became an eye-opener for me to prepare for the Games this time.

“I hope to add another gold medal through the team event after this and would continue to bring honours to Sabah,” the Sino-Kadazan archer told Bernama.

In the women’s category, Perak’s Fatin Syazlin Mohd Sham beat Nuraqilah Khairul of Johor 143-141 in the final for the gold while bronze went to Sarawakian, Esther Yong Yin Ze who defeated her teammate, Kho Ye Ting, 138-133.

“I owe my success to my parents and coach for their support and guidance,” said the 19-year-old student who is studying early child education at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim.

According to Fatin Syazni, who is making her Sukma debut, she had to defer her study by one semester to undergo training early this year for Sukma. — Bernama