Cabinet discusses case of a man sentenced to death for having medicinal cannabis

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the Cabinet today discussed the case of a man who had been sentenced to death for having medicinal cannabis oil. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The Cabinet today discussed the case of a man who had been sentenced to death for having medicinal cannabis oil, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

However, no decision has been made on the matter, he said.

“Just wait for further announcement (if any),” he replied when asked by reporters on the matter after his ministry’s post-cabinet meeting at the Health Ministry here today.

Muhammad Lukman Mohamad, a 29-year-old father of one, was arrested in Dec 2015 for possession of 3.1 litres of cannabis oil, 279 grams of compressed cannabis, 1.4kg of substance containing tetrahydrocan nabinol (THC).

He was nabbed by the police along with his five-month pregnant wife, who was freed later, during a raid at his home. He was handed a death sentence by the Shah Alam High Court on Aug 30.

On September 9, his lawyer was reported as saying that Muhammad Lukman only wanted to assist patients who are suffering from ailments that can be treated by THC, an active ingredient in cannabis and he had no intention whatsoever to distribute or “push” cannabis on the streets.

Under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, individuals caught possessing 200 grams or more of cannabis, will be charged under drug trafficking, which carries the death penalty.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has indicated that the government should review the case of a man who had been sentenced to death for having medicinal cannabis oil.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar said she will be writing an appeal to the Attorney-General seeking a pardon for Muhammad Lukman. — Bernama