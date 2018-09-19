Deaths from methanol poisoning stands at 21 so far, says minister

Suspected alcohol beverages that contain methanol include the likes of Grand Royal Whisky, Mandalay Whisky and Kingfisher beer.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The number of deaths recorded from methanol poisoning in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur stood at 21, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He said out of the total, 19 deaths were recorded in public health institutions, while the rest were registered in private hospitals.

“At this juncture, the ministry is unable to confirm the number of deaths that have occurred outside its facilities, there might be an uptick in the number of deaths as more patients come forward for treatment,” said Dzulkefly.

As at noon today, the ministry has received notification of 55 cases of methanol poisoning with 48 in Selangor and seven in Kuala Lumpur. There were 50 cases involving foreigners, and five involving Malaysians.

The Ministry of Health through its Safety and Food Quality division has taken samples of the products involved in the poisoning.

The ministry confirmed that Grand Royal Whisky contains methanol, which is not permitted under Food Act 1983.

Dzulkefly said all the beverages also contravened the provisions of the Food Rules 1985 and the Food Act 1983 as there was no information provided on the labels regarding the name and address of the manufacturers, importer or agent.

A total of 291 bottles of booze have been confiscated by the ministry.

He added that the penalty under the Food Act 1983 for selling any poisonous material was a fine of RM100,000 or 10 years jail or both.

He also said that the ministry would endevour to educate the public about the dangers of contaminated alcohol through distribution of infographics and pamphlets to family and friends of victims.