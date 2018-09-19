Dr Wan Azizah: Pakatan has not received membership request from ex-Umno members

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail gives a speech at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre September 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the coalition’s parties have not received membership applications from former Umno members following rumours of an exodus.

“We have not yet met to analyse the latest development they have not yet made any application,” she told reporters today when asked about the resignation of former ministers, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Datuk Seri Anifah Aman from Umno followed by rumours that more will follow.

When quizzed by reporters on whether the ruling party will accept the former Umno members, Dr Wan Azizah dismissed the question and said she was unsure.

Earlier today, Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman had resigned from Umno as he said Barisan Nasional (BN) had failed to implement pledges related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The former Sabah Umno leader said although he has left the opposition party, he would continue his responsibilities to his constituents.

Last night, Jeli MP and former minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed announced his resignation from Umno.

Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali left the Malay nationalist party in recent months.

Speculation is rife that more MPs will quit Umno.