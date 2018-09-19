Report: Idris Haron says another ex-Melaka CM quitting Umno, not him

Datuk Seri Idris Haron speaks during the launch of Pusat Transformasi Luar Bandar (RTC) Sungai Rambai in Melaka March 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron has today denied that he will be the next person to abandon Umno, The Star reported.

He reportedly told the daily that the one to leave is one of his predecessors.

“I will exercise my options if pushed to the edge,” Idris told the daily.

Other former Melaka chief ministers include Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam and Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik.

Rumours of an exodus of MPs from Umno swirled after two senior federal lawmakers — Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed — quit the party.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, and Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who were rumoured to be quitting the party, have also said they would remain in Umno.

Anifah was the fifth MP to quit Umno, hot on the heels of Mustapa, which leaves the once long-ruling Malay nationalist party with 49 federal lawmakers, the same number as rival PKR.