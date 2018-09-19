After Umno exits, what’s next for Khairy? Hannah asks

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Following the exodus of several Umno MPs, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said the spotlight is now on former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

Claiming the Rembau MP to be the only party member within Umno that seems to be “talking sense”, the DAP MP raised the question whether Khairy will be making the same move.

“Now the question is, when is KJ going to leave?” she asked, using the popular initials of the former minister.

“Everyone is waiting for his next move because we can see the person who strongly criticises Umno is KJ and if we see during the Parliament walkout, there were only two people left, which was Anifah and KJ,” she said, referring to former minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who quit Umno earlier today.

Yeoh said though the act of politicians entering and exiting parties is a norm, the ruling Pakatan Harapan government is in need of a strong Opposition in order for the country to progress.

She said if there is only a strong ruling party, then it would not be beneficial for the nation as there needs to be competition.

She also said in order to become a strong Opposition, the religion and race card has to be dropped in order to have a new Malaysia and move forward.

“If we look at the current development, the Opposition keeps on playing up the religion and racial issue. There needs to be differences within the Opposition. The focus now is only on Umno but Barisan Nasional is more than Umno,” she told reporters.

“Racial politics has to weaken (in order) to strengthen the country so that we can focus on discussing policies.”