Umno No. 2 admits party reforms slow, concerned with exodus

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan admitted today that his party has been slow in reforming itself despite the shock loss in the 14th general election.

He said Umno leaders are concerned with the exit of Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, and has pledged to hasten reforms and come up with a clear direction for the party.

“Umno leadership, especially Umno's Supreme Council is very concerned with this development,” the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar said in a statement.

“I also acknowledge that over the past four months, the process of forming a clear direction for Umno and reforming the party post GE14 has not been as fast, progressive and radical as desired by all parties.

“This situation creates a sense of uneasiness and uncertainty which affects all parties,” he added.

He said the responsibility for reforms and setting out the party’s direction will be his responsibility, together with president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Supreme Councillors.

“I sincerely hope that all Umno members, supporters and leaders continue to give their full support to the party, especially during this challenging period.

“Hopefully our efforts to restore Umno and its credibility will progress smoothly and Umno will gain the confidence of the people once again, God willing,” he said.

Kimanis MP Anifah said today he resigned from Umno because Barisan Nasional had failed to implement pledges related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Mustapa, who is Jeli MP and former international trade and industry minister, announced last night his resignation from Umno, citing disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground.

The Umno leadership recently attended PAS’ annual muktamar in Terengganu, with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly announcing plans to form a new opposition coalition with the Islamist party.

Months after the May 9 general election that saw Pakatan Harapan oust Barisan Nasional from power, Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali quit Umno.