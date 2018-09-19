Azmin helped too, Dr Wan Azizah says after Rafizi’s funding claims

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre September 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Outgoing PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said her deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had also helped in raising funds for the party’s GE14 campaign.

The Pandan MP said Azmin has his own ways of helping the party, following a remark by Rafizi Ramli, who is contesting Azmin’s post.

“We have our ways when we are facing the general elections and one of it was to put out a mortgage.

“Azmin had helped too. He had his own ways,” the deputy prime minister told reporters without elaborating further.

Rafizi had claimed that Dr Wan Azizah and her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had to mortgage their house to help pay for the deposit of PKR candidates.

But Dr Wan Azizah denied they had to do so as a result of Azmin’s failure.

On September 11, the PKR deputy president hopeful had attacked his opponent, Azmin, by accusing the latter of failing to raise funds for the party’s GE14 campaign.

He said Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah had to mortgage their Bukit Segambut house for a RM4 million bank loan, which he said was not settled yet.