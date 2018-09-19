DPM: Child bride in second case ‘consented’ to marriage

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre September 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the marriage between the 15-year-old bride and a man who is 30 years her senior in the most recent Kelantan case was “consensual”.

The women, family and community development minister said based on the findings made by Social Welfare Department officers who met the family, the marriage was allegedly based on a “mutual liking” between the minor and the 44-year-old man.

“My officers had gone there and investigated, and found that they mutually liked one another and that the girl had consented to the marriage,” said Dr Wan Azizah after launching the 2018 National Women’s Day celebration.

The legal age of consent for sex in Malaysia is 16.

