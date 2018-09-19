Najib to spend night at MACC yet again, off to Bukit Aman in morning

Datuk Seri Najib Razak's official vehicle is pictured at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya September 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be detained overnight in lock-up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here, a source familiar with the investigation has told Malay Mail.

The MACC source added that Najib will be taken to the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur first thing at 8am tomorrow, before proceeding to the Sessions Court here to be charged at 3pm tomorrow.

MACC had earlier confirmed the arrest of the Pekan MP, after taking him in for questioning earlier.

The commission also confirmed that the former prime minister is being investigated over a controversial RM2.6 billion donation banked into his personal account, supposedly from a Saudi Arabian royal in 2014.

Najib will face several charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 after prosecution permission is obtained from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, MACC said.

The commission will be working with the police to record the Pekan MP’s testimony into ongoing investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Najib, 65, is the first former prime minister in the country to have been indicted in a court of law.

He was first charged in July with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one charge for abuse of power involving some RM42 million allegedly funnelled to his private bank account from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Last month, he was charged again with three counts of money laundering amounting to RM42mil under Section 4 (1)(b) of Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorism Financing Act and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla) 2001.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.