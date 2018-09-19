PlayStation Classic set for release in Malaysia on December 3 (VIDEO)

The PlayStation Classic will hit Malaysian shores on December 3. — Picture via Facebook/PlayStation Asia

PETALING JAYA, September 19 — Here’s a blast from the past: Sony’s PlayStation Classic will hit Malaysian shores on December 3 at a suggested retail price of RM429.

It will be 45 per cent smaller than the bulky console released in 1994 and will come preloaded with 20 classic titles such as Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4, Wild Arms, Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash and more titles to be announced closer to its release date.

Sony promised its customers a full nostalgic experience with the packaging which is kept as similar to the original one released 25 years ago.

The console will come with two original controllers minus the DualShock — which means there would be no vibration feedback or analogue sticks.

The Classic will have its modern twists with a HDMI and USB cable, while the ‘Open’ button located on the bottom right will operate a virtual disc which allows players to select from the 20 games stored.

The original PlayStation was the first home console in video game history to ship 100 million units worldwide and offered consumers real-time three-dimensional rendered graphics in their home for the first time.

Sony promises fans a nostalgic experience with the packaging kept similar to the original one released 25 years ago. — Picture via Facebook/PlayStation Asia

The move will be the company’s debut product in the retro mini console market after Nintendo released its all-in-one retro console the Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition in 2016.

Production came to a halt shortly afterwards before the company re-introducing it in June this year preloaded with 30 games and a HDMI cable.

The US$59 (RM244.40) console went on to become the bestselling videogame hardware throughout the month based on a US market report from The NPD Group, beating the likes of PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.