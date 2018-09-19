Perak workshop on freehold title issuance next week, says MB

Ahmad Faizal told the state assembly on August 13 that it was against the Federal Constitution to bestow permanent titles to new villages. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 19 — The Perak government is holding a workshop on September 25 to determine the best way to issue the state’s disputed freehold titles.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said it will be held at Casuarina @ Meru and conducted by the state’s Land and Mines Department.

“Invitation will be sent out by PTG,” he said referring to the Malay acronym of the Land and Mines Department.

Speaking to reporters after attending the premiere screening of Rise: Ini Kalilah at TGV Station 18 here today, Ahmad Faizal said he would announce the outcome of the workshop once it’s completed.

Ahmad Faizal told the state assembly on August 13 that it was against the Federal Constitution to bestow permanent titles to new villages.

He cited a National Land Council (NLC) decision in 1988 to double the leasehold period from 30 to 60 years to support this claim.

Ahmad Faizal also said that any matter regarding freehold titles would be referred to the NLC.

However, one of his excos, constitutional law expert Abdul Aziz Bari, disputed this and said there are no such restrictions in the Federal Constitution.

This prompted Ahmad Faizal to suggest the special workshop to determine the best ways to implement Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto in Perak, including the issuance of land titles.