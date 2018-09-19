Jellson overcomes pain to present Sabah another gold

IPOH, Sept 19 — Despite nursing shoulder and hip injuries, Sabah’s Jellson Jabillin valiantly partnered Gabriel Gilbert Daim to rake in the gold medal in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in the men’s 3m springboard synchronised at Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre today.

Jellson struggled with shoulder and hip pain to redeem their disappointment of a silver medal at the Sarawak Sukma in 2016.

“I am very happy with our jumps today, as we managed to only train together for a week due to my injuries I picked up at the Asian Games in Indonesia last month,” he told Bernama.

After this, the 17-year-old diver is targeting to win the gold medal in the men’s 10m platform individual tomorrow.

Gabriel and Jellson scored 377.10 points for the gold medal, while the silver medal went to Selangor’s pair of Ikhlas Ahmad Sharol and Muhammad Syahmi Mohd Rezal with 307.62 points.

Sarawak’s Bertrand Rhodict Lises and Enrique Maccrtney Harol took the bronze medal with 307.50 points. — Bernama