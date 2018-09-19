Ringgit ends marginally easier against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The ringgit ended marginally lower against the US dollar today as investors’ demand declined amid raised US 10-year bond yields affecting Asean trading, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit declined to 4.1415/1445 against the greenback from 4.1410/1450 on Tuesday.

Oanda Head of Trading for Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said US yields are on a runner-mode, rising to 3.05 per cent as a glint of apprehension engulfed local bond and currency traders.

“While everyone thought US bond yields could begin to rise in September as the markets emerged from the summer holidays, few could have predicted yields to come on as strong as they did,” he told Bernama.

The ringgit was mostly lower against a basket of currencies.

The local currency appreciated against the yen to 3.6866/6896 against Tuesday’s 3.6967/7012 and fell against the euro to 4.8439/8491 from 4.8354/8414 previously.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0237/0267 from 3.0202/0242 on Tuesday and declined against the British pound to 5.4581/4633 from 5.4359/4428 previously. — Bernama