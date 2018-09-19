IDEAS lauds move to lower voting age to 18

Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 — The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) has lauded the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years old today.

The think tank’s Democracy and Governance Coordinator Aira Azhari said the move is pertinent to ensure a healthy democracy in the country.

“I am very pleased that the Cabinet has exhibited strong political will in pushing to lower the voting age. Some argue that this change is long overdue, as most other democracies, including our neighbours Indonesia, has allowed 18-year olds to vote for the longest time,” she said in a statement.

“This is a significant step in the effort to empower our youths to be more involved in our democracy, something that PH has been advocating for all this while.

“I hope that this step will also mean that democratic space in institutions of higher learning will also be opened up, and students will be further encouraged to speak up and get involved in politics and their communities.”

Aira also commended Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman on his efforts to engage with political parties’ youth wings on the matter.

“I hope to see healthy bipartisan support for this decision, as a two-thirds majority will require MPs from both sides of the House to back it.

“I also wish YB Syed Saddiq all the best in his efforts to reach out to the youth wings of all political parties. I am certain these youth wings will be in full support of this positive decision,’’ she said.

Syed Saddiq had this morning announced that the Cabinet had agreed to lower the voting age to 18.

However, he said the move will require a constitutional amendment.