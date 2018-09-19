Nurul Alyahazaqiah wins gold in 10,000m walk

Kelantan’s Nurul Alyahaziqah Kamarazaman (centre) with Federal Territory’s Nurul Ashikin Hussin (left) and Pahang’s Koong Jia Lin after the 10,000m walk event at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Ipoh September 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 19 — Kelantan’s walker Nurul Alyahaziqah Kamarazaman got it right this time in the 10,000m walk to snag the gold medal at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) here today.

She finished in the fastest time of 54 minutes 42.45 seconds ahead of Federal Territory’s Nurul Ashikin Hussin who clocked at 55:02.92s for the silver while Pahang’s Koong Jia Lin earned the bronze medal in 55:23.36s.

“I am proud and very happy with my performance today. Although I was given two red cards, I managed to keep my focus to cross the finishing line without committing anymore fouls.

“After the second red card, I was tense, because another red card would disqualify me. But I slowed down in the last lap to avoid committing any mistakes,” she told Bernama after the race.

Last Monday, Nurul Alyahazaqiah was denied of the gold medal for 5,000m walk race by the jury due to a technical error at the end of the race.

In the event last Monday, Nurul Alyahazaqiah received three red cards in which two of them were at the start of the race and another one in the last 100m before crossing the finishing line. — Bernama