Police nab 30 ‘African Scam’ syndicate members in Selangor

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police headquarters in Shah Alam September 19, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 — Thirty foreigners, mostly African nationals, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an ‘African scam’ syndicate in Selangor.

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the arrests were made in separate raids between August and September in various locations in the state.

“At least 13 ‘African scam’ cases have been solved based on our initial investigations involving losses of RM371,420.

“From the 30 detained, 26 were Nigerian males and three women were from Sierra Leone, Uganda and Philippines,” he said today.

He said ‘African scam’ cases were separated into three categories, ‘Love scam’, ‘Parcel scam’ and ‘Inheritance scam’.

All the scams involved suspects impersonating an individual or member of the authorities over social media to trick their victims into performing bank transactions.

According to Mazlan, 262 cases were reported from January until Sept 15 this year involving losses of RM16.87 million compared to 341 cases and RM34.45 milllion for the same period last year.

Between January and September 15 this year, women were the biggest victim group at 216 people compared to men at 46 people, all of whom were mostly private sector workers.

He said the public was reminded that giving out their bank account details and pin numbers to criminals was an offence under Section 424 of the Penal Code punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine or with both.

Mazlan said despite police advising the public to be cautious when they use social media applications, many still continue to fall victim to such scams.

“I don’t have any more advice to give because we have been advising all this while. This is something that does not make sense to me.

“However, I plead with the public once again not to be so gullible when dealing with people over the internet and if one has any suspicion, do not hesitate to get in touch with the police,” he said.