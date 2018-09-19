Perak MB expects more Umno MPs to join exodus

Ahmad Faizal said those who left Umno are those who realised the depth of the mismanagement during the previous Barisan Nasional administration of the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 19 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu believes the departure of Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed from Umno to be a prelude to a bigger exodus.

The state Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition chairman said those who left Umno are those who realised the depth of the mismanagement during the previous Barisan Nasional administration of the country.

“Yes. I truly believe so,” he told reporters when asked if he foresees more Umno leaders resigning soon.

Ahmad Faizal who is also Tambun MP was speaking to reporters before the premiere of Rise: Ini Kalilah at the TGV Station 18 here today.

“When they see it, now is the best time to undo the past mistakes.

“It is good they realised and return to the right path,” he added.

Rumours about an exodus of MPs from Umno picked up speed after Kimanis MP Anifah and Jeli MP Mustapa Mohamed announced their resignations in the last 48 hours, leaving the Malay nationalist party with just 49 federal lawmakers, the same number as rival PKR.

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz voiced frustration within the party but asserted that he would remain in Umno.

Ahmad Faizal, who is from PPBM, also disclosed that Bukit Gantang MP, formerly from Umno, Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal had contacted him for a meeting.

“But it is on another matter. Nothing to do with politics. I will meet him soon,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said he hoped the political bickering would end soon so the MPs could focus on serving their constituents.

“The government of the day has to focus on fulfilling its promises in the manifesto and improving the people's lives,” he said.