Four MPs deny quitting Umno amid rumours of exodus

Rumours about an exodus swirled after two senior federal lawmakers — Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed — quit Umno. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Four Umno Members of Parliament denied today that they were planning to resign from Umno, after a list claiming that 17 federal lawmakers would leave the Opposition party went viral.

Lenggong MP Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Parit MP Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria, Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya and Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaluddin Hj Alias — all of whom were named in the list — told Umno’s media outfit Umno-Online that they planned to stay in the Malay nationalist party.

“For the sake of religion, race, and country, my loyalty is with Umno. What has been viralled is not true at all,” Shamsul Anuar, a Perak lawmaker, was quoted saying.

Mohd Nizar reportedly said certain parties were trying to sow chaos in Umno, as the once long-ruling party seeks to find its direction in the new political landscape.

“I will not waste the votes and trust from Barisan Nasional (BN) voters in the Parit constituency in the last election,” the Perak lawmaker told Umno-Online.

Shabudin slammed the spread of the list on WhatsApp as irresponsible “news”.

“I deny the WhatsApp text that has been going around today from irresponsible parties about the inclusion of my name on a list of people who will leave Umno. I don’t know anything about this and I will remain a part of Umno’s struggle,” the Penang lawmaker was quoted saying.

Jalaluddin from Negri Sembilan also said he has never thought about quitting Umno.

“As a leader who was born and has fought in the Umno factory, who also won the Jelebu parliament seat in GE14 on a BN ticket, I will never leave Umno,” he was quoted saying.

Rumours about an exodus of MPs from Umno swirled after two senior federal lawmakers — Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed — quit the party.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, and Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican have also said they would remain in Umno.

Anifah was the fifth MP to quit Umno, right on the heels of Mustapa, which leaves the once long-ruling Malay nationalist party with 49 federal lawmakers, the same number as rival PKR.