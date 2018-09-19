Kimberly staves off hip injury to deliver gold for Sarawak

Sarawak athlete Kimberly Bong Qian Ping (centre) poses with her gold medal for the women’s individual platform event in the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre, Ipoh September 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 19 — Despite sustaining a hip injury, national diver Kimberly Bong Qian Ping bagged a gold medal for Sarawak at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre here.

Kimberly, 16, was obviously inspired when her idol, Pandelela Rinong watched her perform in the women’s individual platform event today.

The 154cm lass from Kuching took the gold medal after amassing 263.55 points to beat Koh Hui Yan of Selangor who scored 236.55 points for the silver medal while the bronze medal went to Kimberly’s teammate, Eilisha Rania Abrial Rajagopal Francis with 227.70 points.

Kimberly said her victory today redeemed the silver medal she won in Sarawak two years ago but she was still not satisfied with her performance today.

“Yes, I am happy to win the gold but I am not so satisfied with my performance. I made some mistakes which caused my hip to hurt,” she told Bernama here today.

She hoped to see the doctor at the National Sports Institute (ISN) for follow-up treatment.

Kimberly said after Sukma, she would be preparing for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in Argentina to compete in the 10m individual platform and 3m individual springboard next month.

“I do not have any targets at the Olympics. It’s a big event but I will do my best,” she said. — Bernama