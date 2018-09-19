Top official calls for repeat vote in Russian far east after fraud, say agencies

Despite persecution, Russians have defied the authorities to protest against Putin. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 19 — Russia’s top election official said today she had recommended the results of a regional election in the country’s far east be annulled due to vote rigging and a new election held, Russian news agencies reported.

Hundreds of Russian Communist Party supporters took to the central square of Vladivostok on Monday to protest against what they said was the brazen rigging of the regional election in Primorsky Region in favour of a politician backed by President Vladimir Putin.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, said new elections should take place in three months if the results of the initial vote were overturned, the Interfax news agency reported. — Reuters