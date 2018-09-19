‘Salam Sejahtera’: Malaysian ambassadors to use Malay greetings, Wisma Putra says

Saifuddin said the initiative is a way for members of the Malaysian mission abroad to promote Bahasa Malaysia at the international stage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysian ambassadors and representatives abroad will use Bahasa Malaysia greetings in their speeches soon.

The Star reported Saifuddin saying this initiative is a way for members of the Malaysian mission abroad to promote the language at the international stage.

“Soon, the Foreign Ministry will instruct our ambassadors and representatives all over the world to start their speeches with ‘Salam Sejahtera’ and end with ‘Terima Kasih’.

“This is our way of promoting Bahasa Malaysia at the international level, and it doesn’t cost any money,” he said.

“If there is message we want to share with people, it is that foreign policy begins at home.

“Everyone has a role in formulating foreign policy, whether directly or indirectly,” he said at a private cruise event in Putrajaya.